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Friday, October 30, 2026

Trump's Claim Residents Near Data Center Getting $10K Checks Proven False

President Donald Trump claimed last week that people living near a Louisiana data center were paid $10,000. But a local TV station has found that no such payment exists.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 03:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Trump Claims Everyone Living Near Louisiana Data Center Got $10,000 Checks (Nobody Got Any Checks) ...

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-- JoeMyGod (@joemygod.bsky.social) 11:01 AM Â· Oct 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The orange chomo only lies on days that end in Y

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 12:48 PM | Reply

Is the man lying or is he delusional or does it matter?

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-29 12:56 PM | Reply

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