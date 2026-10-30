As War Strains Kremlin Finances, Putin Looks for Money

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Friday, October 30, 2026
With Russia's invasion of Ukraine straining on state finances, President Vladimir Putin is reaching for cash to fund his government and the war, squeezing tax revenue from an economy that's increasingly skewed toward the military -- while civilian needs take a back seat.
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