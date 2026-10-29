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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Classified Material Missing from Epstein Files, documents suggest

The contents of at least three documents in the massive tranche of files indicate classified information was included in files collected by the DOJ.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:30 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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"It's not a coincidence that classified documents are missing while he controls them." trib.al/kVMr9IR

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-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 7:59 PM Â· Oct 28, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "There's not some tranche of super-secret documents about Jeffrey Epstein that we're withholding, we're actually not withholding anything based upon [national defense information]," said Blanche, who was deputy attorney general at the time.

But the contents of at least three documents in the massive tranche of files indicate classified information was included in files collected by the DOJ.

One of the documents shows Blanche's Office of the Deputy Attorney General itself received classified material related to Epstein in March 2025. By law, material can only be classified for national security purposes.

What exactly was classified and why remains a mystery. ...

Clues about classified material

Included among the Epstein files is an eight-page timeline of the FBI's New York office's initial efforts last year to track down and deliver its voluminous files to the Justice Department's Washington headquarters.

On March 25, 2025, one document shows delivery of "16 Epstein items to ODAG," referring to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General. Among them, items No. 2 and No. 6 are described as "Epstein Transparency Project - Classified Material" and "CDs with classified materials (x2)."

The Epstein Transparency Project refers to the Justice Department's effort to review the files and redact, withhold or clear them for release. It is not clear what exactly was identified as classified. Each CD was likely capable of holding hundreds of megabytes of material. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 01:38 PM | Reply

Wait, what???

AG Blanche may have lied about the Epstein files again?

I am shocked!

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 01:39 PM | Reply

Todd Blanche needs to be tied to a tree and sliced from stem to stern.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 02:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#2 ... AG Blanche may have lied about the Epstein files again? ...

Looks that way ...

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 09:17 PM | Reply

Wait. You guys haven't heard Trump is tied to 11 sexual assaults in those files? Where the ---- do you guys get your news?

That's been out 2 days now.

Look, half the worlds billionaires are Chinese, and most of the other half are kiddy-diddling European aristocrat devil-worshipers.

It's a small club, and the Orange Lizard protects it.

#5 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-28 10:31 PM | Reply

Check Vlad's cache.

#6 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-28 11:14 PM | Reply

@#5 ... You guys haven't heard Trump is tied to 11 sexual assaults in those files? Where the ---- do you guys get your news? ...

The issue does not seem to be where ~we~ get our news, but Pres Trump's DoJ not releasing all the Epstein files as directed by Congress.


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 11:21 PM | Reply

the Orange Lizard protects it.

The orange lizard is at the center of it.

#8 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 07:52 AM | Reply

Did anyone check the bathrooms at Mar a Lardo?

#9 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-29 11:43 AM | Reply

Of course it's missing.

Duh

The evidence was handed to the criminals.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-29 11:46 AM | Reply

>What exactly was classified and why remains a mystery. ...

>Clues about classified material
get one

#11 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-29 11:52 AM | Reply

Fuck off idiot.

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-29 12:30 PM | Reply

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