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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Another Pardoned J6er Charged with a Crime

A North Branch, Michigan man pardoned for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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ALERT: Another pardoned Jan 6 rioter has been charged w/ a sex offense Prosecutors in Michigan allege Nathan Thornsberry sexually assaulted a client during a massage therapy appointment Thornsberry was previously charged w/ civil disorder & resisting police amid Jan 6 siege

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-- Scott MacFarlane (@macfarlanenews.bsky.social) 2:07 PM Â· Oct 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

MAGAts gonna MAGAt.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-31 07:23 AM | Reply

That's a hard way to find out you're not a star.

"when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything."
--Donald J. TRUMP

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-31 11:09 AM | Reply

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