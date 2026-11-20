Meanwhile, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), the face and voice of the Democratic Party, increased food assistance to hungry New Yorkers and is ensuring that NYC-provided meals in schools, shelters, clinics, or jails include kosher and halal options (NYC Executive Order 25).



And His Honor made a deal with the diabolical Trumpf junta to give bodegas and other US retailers across the nation more time to increase their stock of fresh meat and vegetables to stay in the federal food stamp program (SNAP).



Source: drudge.com

"FUNNY 2"