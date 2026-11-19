Is it a coincidence that microsoft, ATC, NSA, Citibank, etc all have cyber attacks one after another in the span of a week?



Coincidences take a lot of planning.



Then take a look at Mar Kwanye Mullin and his ever changing story about what caused the ATC groundstop. Could he just be incompetent? Without a doubt.



Russia, NK and China are our enemies and the orange chomo is constantly praising them and is over there now playing kissy kissy with the worst dictators on the planet. They are also responsible for a lot of the cyber attacks on America.



Keghead went so far as to tell the pentagon to stop using cyber warfare on Russia.



It all comes back to Russia over and over and over and over.



This nation is being led by an incompetent and narcissistic fool and will fire anyone that does not follow lockstep with him no matter what they were doing or how good they are.



We are at the cusp of seeing some really bad ---- courtesy of the incompetent pedo.

