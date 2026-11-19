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Thursday, November 19, 2026
Miles Taylor, former DHS analyst and whistleblower from President Donald Trump's first term, warned that Trump has decimated the U.S. counter-espionage units to the point where federal officials can't even say in good time whether or not an outage is the result of terrorism.
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"We are as unprepared as we have been in years. And that's largely because the administration has decimated our domestic cyber defenses," said Taylor. "It was six years ago yesterday that Donald Trump fired my former colleague, (Former United States Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) Chris Krebs by tweet. Chris ran a department I helped create via legislation, cyber and infrastructure security agency (CISA), to protect our domestic networks. I stood behind Donald Trump as he signed that legislation into law. He very much didn't understand what he was signing into law. And after Chris refused to say that the 2020 election was stolen, Donald Trump not only got rid of him, but he came back to office and his administration has decimated CISA."
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