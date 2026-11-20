The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that an unvaccinated resident of Clinton County tested positive for measles and has died. This is the eighth confirmed measles-associated death in Pennsylvania. The death was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and added to Pennsylvania's measles dashboard. The number of confirmed measles cases stands at 1,589 across 46 counties so far in 2026. To protect the privacy of the individual and their family, DOH will not release any additional details that could personally identify them. DOH is bound by laws that limit what can be shared publicly, and families deserve the dignity to mourn in private.