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Saturday, October 31, 2026

New Mpox Cases in California Raising Concerns

A collection of three unrelated mpox cases recently detected in California is raising concerns, as they were caused by a more infectious, more dangerous strain of the virus called clade I mpox.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 11:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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The only thing that should be spreading this Halloween is candy. Mpox is spreading in California, including clade 1. Stay protected by getting both mpox vaccine doses 28 days apart. No booster is currently recommended. Learn more: https://go.cdph.ca.gov/mpoxvax

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-- California Department of Public Health (@capublichealth.bsky.social) 2:40 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Cutting back on your truck stop visits then?

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-31 11:55 AM | Reply

Someone's been hanging out with Clownshack and Snoofy.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-31 05:58 PM | Reply

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