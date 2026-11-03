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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

$1.4 Billion in Dark Money

A Popular Information analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data reveals that $1.4 billion in the midterms has come from non-profit organizations that do not disclose their donors.

Posted by retort at 11:52 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Musk-Linked Dark Money Network Funded Cornel West https://politicalwire.com/2026/10/26/elon-musk-linked-dark-money-network-funded-cornel-west/?ap=b

[image or embed]

-- Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire.com) 3:24 PM Â· Oct 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

To sum up:

I'll be interested in seeing how the money flowed this election cycle.
Where it came from, how much, etc.
#9 | Posted by eberly

That's none of your business.
Signed,
Citizens United
#16 | Posted by snoofy
drudge.com

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-03 12:38 PM | Reply

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