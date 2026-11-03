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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

As Inflation Woes is Drives Voters, Trump Declares the Problem 'solved'

President Donald Trump declared that inflation is "solved" ...

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 05:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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Trump, ranting and raving on Fox & Friends, lies that "the inflation is solved" and says, "everything is going good"

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:18 AM Â· Nov 3, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Did he say this speaking before the Trump Reflecting Pool?

How big a shock will losing be to this intellectually vacant madman?

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-03 02:20 PM | Reply

... "Inflation is solved. Everything is great. Everybody respects us again, we have a great country," ...

Countries seem to be more avoiding us and less respecting us.

Inflation is still higher than wage increases. So, not solved.

etc.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 02:22 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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