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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

US Intelligence Sharing Has Fractured Under Trump

US intelligence sharing on Iran and other global threats with Congress and across the federal government has slowed and, in some cases, temporarily stopped during President Donald Trump's second term, according to eight current and former officials and people briefed on the matter.

Posted by lamplighter at 07:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/03

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US intelligence sharing has deteriorated under Trump, Reuters reports. The CIA has ended joint assessments with the National Intelligence Council and intelligence reports to Congress have been suspended after military operations in Iran and Venezuela.

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-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 9:14 AM Â· Nov 3, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Former officials and outside experts said the disruptions risk leaving policymakers with an incomplete picture of threats facing the country, echoing intelligence failures exposed after the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks. The slowdown comes as the administration weighs whether to resume strikes on Iran after the midterm elections on Tuesday.

The problems emerged during Tulsi Gabbard's tenure as director of national intelligence, amid deep tensions between her office and the CIA. While those tensions have subsided since her resignation in June, problems stemming from the clash persist, according to two US officials familiar with the matter.

The CIA last year stopped co-authoring assessments with the National Intelligence Council (NIC), an analytical group within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the officials said, reducing the number of reports that pull together the intelligence community's views for decision-makers on subjects including Iran. One US intelligence official said the CIA has begun engaging as co-authors on some of the group's assessments in recent months.

Lawmakers and their staffs also briefly stopped receiving intelligence reports from Gabbard's office in the days after the US military intervention in Iran in June 2025 and again after the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro in January 2026, according to two people familiar with the matter. Gabbard's team had accused lawmakers of leaking to the press.

The disruption in intelligence sharing has not been previously reported.

CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons said the CIA "participates fully" in the process of providing intelligence assessments through the Presidential Daily Brief, which is led by ODNI, and through the NIC.

Now, some former officials are working on a bipartisan basis at Stanford University's Hoover Institution to draw up plans to rebuild the intelligence community in the next administration, four former US officials said.

"All of these things are adding up in a really complex world where policymakers need to have a more sophisticated, nuanced, and integrated view of the world, and they are getting less," said Beth Sanner, a former deputy director of national intelligence during Trump's first term. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 01:50 PM | Reply

Now, some former officials are working on a bipartisan basis at Stanford University's Hoover Institution to draw up plans to rebuild the intelligence community in the next administration, four former US officials said.

Glad to read this. Trump & Co have gutted our government of institutional knowledge, i.e. the people who know how to keep agencies running smoothly.

I hope there are efforts underway to do the same for the DOJ and other agencies Trump and DOGE gutted of that knowledge.

#2 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-03 02:33 PM | Reply

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