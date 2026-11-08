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Sunday, November 08, 2026

Polish Gunman who Killed 6 People in Krakow has 'ultranationalistic' Views

A Polish man with far-right views drove into a busy central square in Krakow on Saturday and opened fire ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/08

Status: user

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At least six people are dead and 15 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a busy market square in Krakow, Poland, authorities say.

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-- The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 12:14 PM Â· Nov 7, 2026

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A Polish man with far-right views drove into a busy central square in Krakow on Saturday and opened fire, killing six people and injuring 15 others before police shot and wounded him, authorities said.

That's a hell of an audition to be pedo 47's press secretary.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-08 12:57 PM | Reply

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