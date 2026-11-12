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Thursday, November 12, 2026

How Trump's Dismantling of the VA Left a Veterans Hospital in Crisis

Six months after Trump entered the White House, the VA had 3,800 fewer doctors, nurses and other "mission critical" staff than it did at the start of his term, according to the department's own data.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/12

Status: user

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NEW: A veteran who couldn't get cancer treatment. Another unable to get surgery for a burst appendix. Trump officials claim their VA overhaul hasn't harmed veterans, but our reporting in New Jersey reveals a healthcare system stretched thin and falling short.

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-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 7:46 AM Â· Nov 11, 2026

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The exodus of healthcare providers has increasingly forced veterans into the private care program " called Community Care " that the Trump administration has pushed. Amid soaring caseloads there and what a government report describes as "insufficient staffing," many vets have been facing interminable waits.

Happy suckers and losers day!

~Cadet Bone Spurs~

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-11 12:43 PM | Reply

"the VA had 3,800 fewer doctors"

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-12 07:26 PM | Reply

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