How Trump's Dismantling of the VA Left a Veterans Hospital in Crisis

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Thursday, November 12, 2026
Six months after Trump entered the White House, the VA had 3,800 fewer doctors, nurses and other "mission critical" staff than it did at the start of his term, according to the department's own data.
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