SEC Enforcement Activity Plunges Two Years Into Trump Admin

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Republican leaders, who took the helm of the SEC in January 2025, have generally argued that overly onerous enforcement stifles business and in the case of public corporations, punishes shareholders.



Current SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, for example, has described its previous enforcement stance as opaque and unpredictable.



"The success of the SEC's enforcement program is ultimately measured by how effectively it advances the SEC's mission, protects investors, holds wrongdoers accountable, and strengthens confidence in our markets," Atkins said in a statement about the SEC's annual report. "Enforcement actions and financial remedies are important measures of activity, but they are not the only or most telling measures." ...