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Friday, November 13, 2026

Claude Can Now Join Your Google Meet Calls

Anthropic has introduced Claude to Google Meet with a new product called Claude Meetings. The AI joins video calls, listens to discussions, and helps teams turn conversations into tasks during a meeting.

Posted by LampLighter at 06:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Anthropic brings Claude to Google Meet to tackle tasks live reut.rs/4j9DvaA

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 1:40 PM Â· Nov 10, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Anthropic says Claude Meetings can draft plans, build timelines, answer questions in the meeting chat, and more. Claude will pull up information from apps during calls, so users don't have to switch apps to do the same. After the meeting, the notes, action items, and materials Claude creates remain available through the regular Claude interface on web, desktop, or mobile.

The feature is now in beta for Anthropic Team ($25 per person per month) and Enterprise (minimum $400 per month) customers. Anthropic says it plans to support other meeting platforms later. The company hasn't shared when the product will be available or how much it will cost once it's rolled out more broadly. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-12 01:16 AM | Reply

So, Big Tech seems to be looking t take over little tech for profit?

Not really a surprise...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-12 01:17 AM | Reply

Google is "little tech"? Huh??

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-12 10:39 AM | Reply

At this point if you aren't learning how to harness AI to your benefit, welcome the dustbin of history.

#4 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-11-12 01:50 PM | Reply

---- off MAGAT ------

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-12 08:22 PM | Reply

Where was Claude when I had daily warehouse meetings before work for 26 years could've used him then.

#6 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-13 08:49 AM | Reply

@#4 ... At this point if you aren't learning how to harness AI to your benefit, ...

That your comment describes the need to "harness" AI is curious.

If a business allows AI into its meetings, why should there be a need to "harness" that AI?

Are employees similarly "harnessed?"

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 07:06 PM | Reply

Also, a couple questions ...

How might that AI share or use the information it learns from that business meeting?

And, this is the important one ...

If such sharing is wrong, who can the corporations sue for damages?


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 08:44 PM | Reply

What a delightful way to stupidly spend tokens to get a worse result than a human taking notes, because humans remember the stuff better when we write it down, and we don't remember shit when somebody else takes notes for us.

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-13 09:07 PM | Reply

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