Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, November 15, 2026

OpEd: Under the Influence

When I was a kid, we wanted to grow up to be baseball players, or firemen, or astronauts. What do kids want to grow up to be today? Don't make me say it.

Posted by LampLighter at 07:32 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/14

Status: user

MORE STORIES

OpEd: Under the Influence (7 comments) ...

Polar Vortex Could Disrupt Forecast (7 comments) ...

Congress Considers New $130 Annual Fee for Electric Vehicles (20 comments) ...

Claude Can Now Join Your Google Meet Calls (14 comments) ...

FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop (111 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the OpEd ...

... My research (which the immortal Dave Barry defines as "farting around on the Internet) indicates that more than half of U.S. young'uns today want to grow up to be an "influencer."

And what is an influencer, you may ask? Basically, it's someone who farts around on the Internet and expects to get paid for it.

Ten years ago, "60 Minutes" reported that 70% of youngsters not yet 15 wanted to be influencers.

Two years ago, CNBC reported that 57% of "Gen Zers" (born between 1997 and 2012) wanted to become influencers. According to another CNBC report, more than half of Gen Zers think they "can easily make a career in influencing."

There are more than 71 million Gen Zers in the United States. So if the polling is accurate, more than 40 million young men and women today think they can make a living by farting around on the Internet.

Umm ... really?

I doubt it.

The average U.S. influencer makes less than $10,000 a year: about what I made when I began teaching in public high schools.

Now we come to the crux of my argument: Aside from farting around on the Internet,

What does an influencer actually do?

According to extensive research (vide supra) influencers "partner with companies to endorse products."" ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 08:51 PM | Reply

Capitalism is good at innovating and monetizing new ways to crush young people's hopes and dreams.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-13 08:56 PM | Reply

@#2

... or encouraging them to go off into non-productive careers?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 11:28 PM | Reply

Leaving them few options than going off to fight corporate wars.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-14 09:07 AM | Reply

I used to work for a PR firm. We had a major client that threw an elaborate giveaway in NY and I set up a bunch of laptops in a pseudo "house" so the influencers could get online and do what influencers do. Which I still haven't figured out.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-14 12:11 PM | Reply

An influencer? An effin influencer? Jayzus, it's worse than I thought.

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-15 05:48 AM | Reply

Are sports stars any more productive to society or likely as a career than an "influencer?

And he doesn't mention "movie star" (probably because that would not fit his narrative) but I feel like a lot of kids wanted to be that when I was growing up. Or a singer/band member.

Sports were prevalent and glamorized and encouraged and legitimized as a possible career all through childhood, specifically in high school (when kids are supposed to actually start moving towards and making decisions about their future career).

I don't think "influencer" is a realistic career goal, and we need to try to teach children that. But neither were football/basketball/soccer player/star. Or movie star. Or pop star. (And, honestly, Astronaut probably wasn't either.)

He seems to be trying to talk down to the current generation, pretend like his is better. But to me it seems to be more of the same. Just bitterness and sour grapes.

#7 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-11-15 08:31 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort