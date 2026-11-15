OpEd: Under the Influence

More from the OpEd ...



And what is an influencer, you may ask? Basically, it's someone who farts around on the Internet and expects to get paid for it.



Ten years ago, "60 Minutes" reported that 70% of youngsters not yet 15 wanted to be influencers.



Two years ago, CNBC reported that 57% of "Gen Zers" (born between 1997 and 2012) wanted to become influencers. According to another CNBC report, more than half of Gen Zers think they "can easily make a career in influencing."



There are more than 71 million Gen Zers in the United States. So if the polling is accurate, more than 40 million young men and women today think they can make a living by farting around on the Internet.



Umm ... really?



I doubt it.



The average U.S. influencer makes less than $10,000 a year: about what I made when I began teaching in public high schools.



Now we come to the crux of my argument: Aside from farting around on the Internet,



What does an influencer actually do?



According to extensive research (vide supra) influencers "partner with companies to endorse products."" ...