Memorial Opens Honoring Victims of South Carolina 2015 Church Shooting

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Sunday, November 15, 2026
It took Alana Grant years to find the strength to set foot in the basement of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where her grandfather, the Rev. Daniel Lee Simmons, attended his final Bible study.
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