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Sunday, November 15, 2026

Memorial Opens Honoring Victims of South Carolina 2015 Church Shooting

It took Alana Grant years to find the strength to set foot in the basement of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where her grandfather, the Rev. Daniel Lee Simmons, attended his final Bible study.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/15

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A memorial eight years in the making opened Saturday to honor the nine people gunned down by a self-avowed white supremacist during a Bible study at a historically Black church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

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-- FOX 26 Houston (@fox26houston.bsky.social) 9:00 AM Â· Nov 15, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

the "Emanuel Nine," the Black churchgoers killed by an avowed white supremacist in 2015.

This is referred to as legitimate political discourse by MAGA filth.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-14 12:50 PM | Reply

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