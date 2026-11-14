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Saturday, November 14, 2026

Trump Says He Could Destroy Iran in Three Days

President Donald Trump claimed that U.S. forces could destroy Iran's remaining infrastructure within three days if he chose to order such an attack.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:31 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/14

Status: user

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Trump again daydreams about Iran nuking San Diego and Los Angeles

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 4:13 PM Â· Nov 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Dummkopf Trumpf's shoe smell and diapers are WMDs, so I guess the White House Windbag could be right.

"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-13 02:31 AM | Reply

Oh please, the only thing orange Adolph can destroy is a brand new diaper

#2 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-13 06:06 AM | Reply

Someone needs to tell Old Bonespurs that he isn't scaring the Iranians.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-13 07:11 AM | Reply

-yawn-

"Day One" yadda yadda

GO ------- DIE NOW, YOU FAT BALD PEDO ----

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-13 04:05 PM | Reply

Donald Trump constructs personal fantasies in which he has the absolute ability to believe.

The man is still vainglorious, seriously detached from reality, and in office.

We are far from being out of danger.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-14 09:42 AM | Reply

Someone needs to tell him that's not a flex... and the ones that used it as an actual flex are either really, really, reeeeleeee old... or dead.

Only desperate idiots think it's a good idea worth trying.

#6 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-11-14 10:33 AM | Reply

Must be hard work
Such strenuous living
I just don't understand
When in just seven days
Oh, baby, I can make you a man!

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-14 10:52 AM | Reply

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