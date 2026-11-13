Howard Lutnick Under Scrutiny as Nvidia Crisis Widens

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Friday, November 13, 2026
The White House has said President Donald Trump continues to back Howard Lutnick, as the Commerce Secretary faces criticism from Capitol Hill after reports that he delayed action to curb chip smuggling.
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