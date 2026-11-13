Howard Lutnick Under Scrutiny as Nvidia Crisis Widens

Doug Lindner

@douglindner.bsky.social

President neglects national security to commit insider trading while covering up his billionaire megadonor's espionage

1/3



Ambassador Ken Fairfax (ret)

@portlandken.bsky.social

5h

Multiple reports stated that when Trump received his second briefing about Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese spy, he did nothing.



Turns out that is not true. Trump dumped a HUGE stake in NVIDIA stock.



He didn't warn Huang. He didn't order investigations into national security risks



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