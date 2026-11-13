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Friday, November 13, 2026

Howard Lutnick Under Scrutiny as Nvidia Crisis Widens

The White House has said President Donald Trump continues to back Howard Lutnick, as the Commerce Secretary faces criticism from Capitol Hill after reports that he delayed action to curb chip smuggling.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:33 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

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Jensen Huang, on a panel with Commerce Sec Howard Lutnick in Sep. 2025: "Howard is the person I talk to most in the administration"

[image or embed]

-- Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 2:05 PM Â· Nov 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Doug Lindner
@douglindner.bsky.social
President neglects national security to commit insider trading while covering up his billionaire megadonor's espionage
1/3

Ambassador Ken Fairfax (ret)
@portlandken.bsky.social
5h
Multiple reports stated that when Trump received his second briefing about Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese spy, he did nothing.

Turns out that is not true. Trump dumped a HUGE stake in NVIDIA stock.

He didn't warn Huang. He didn't order investigations into national security risks

bsky.app

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-13 02:12 AM | Reply

I'm a big fan of stories dealing with Howie "To The Best Of My Recollection" Lutnik. Surely it must largely be due to some accident of birth or consequential encounter along life's road that Howie isn't running a three-card monte scam on the sidewalk outside Grand Central Station.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-13 07:19 AM | Reply

Shocking coincidence that ------- sold all his NVIDIA holdings after he was warned about this chinese spy before it was reported in the press.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-13 08:25 AM | Reply

Faux ponders 'disturbing evidence' Dotard officials in on 'conspiracy'

www.alternet.org

Damn.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-13 01:25 PM | Reply

THEY'RE ALL ------- CORRUPT

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-13 04:04 PM | Reply

Where'd all the MAGAts get to?

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-13 04:52 PM | Reply

Oh c'mon. Many people in this administration are in the bag for China. Why else are they constantly claiming to be so anti-China? They always project their true positions.

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-13 06:39 PM | Reply

Trump Denied Knowing About Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Spy Link. He Was Warned Before China Trip
www.timesnownews.com

... US President Donald Trump was informed in May that American intelligence agencies had obtained sensitive information suggesting Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was in a relationship with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy, according to people familiar with the matter quoted by The New York Times. The warning was delivered by Secretary of State and national security adviser Marco Rubio aboard Air Force One, shortly before Huang joined Trump's trip to Beijing at the President's invitation, the people said.

It was at least the second time in seven months that Trump had been briefed about intelligence concerning Huang's alleged relationship with the woman, identified as Alice Huang. US officials had concluded that she was working for China's Ministry of State Security, according to the report.

The latest disclosure contradicts Trump's claim on Monday that he had not known about the relationship when he travelled to China to meet President Xi Jinping.

"No, I didn't hear about it then," Trump said when asked whether he knew of Huang's alleged ties to the woman before the trip.

The President also appeared uncertain about whether he had received an earlier briefing on the matter. Asked if intelligence officials had informed him last year, he said he would have to check. ...


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 11:52 PM | Reply

@#8

Wait, what?!?!?!

Pres Trump effectively said that "he would have to check" if his buddy was involved with a Chinese spy?

Holy friggin' pasture pastries, Batman.


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 11:55 PM | Reply

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