... Sean Duffy blames Biden administration: "I can't apologize for what was passed to us." ...



So Sec Trans Duffy cannot apologize for the $12.5B allocated to the FAA for infrastructure upgrades in Pres trump's Big Beautiful Bill, and that he has spent only $1B or so of that allocation?





So Sec Trans Duffy seems to be unable to apologize for not using the money Congress gave to him to modernize the FAA infrastructure? But he is asking for more money now?



House Passes $12.5B FAA Modernization Bill (May 26, 2025)

aeroonline.net



... On May 22, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (H.R. 1), a comprehensive legislative package that includes a significant $12.5 billion allocation for modernizing the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) air traffic control (ATC) systems and infrastructure. The bill passed by a vote of 215"214, with one member voting present. ...





