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Monday, November 16, 2026

Texas' Next AG Vows 'tremendous scrutiny' of Tesla-SpaceX Deal

Meet Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson who will likely take a strong roll in remaking the state of Texas.

Posted by retort at 08:44 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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"Meet Nathan Johnson, who just flipped the Texas Attorney General seat blue. No less so than James Talarico or Gina Hinojosa, Johnson's election is a profound reshaping of the Lone Star state and, indeed, the whole country." -- @snipy.bsky.social

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 12:29 PM Â· Nov 14, 2026

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