Share Your Military Heroes

My grandfather, 1Lt John Crain Sr. won the Silver Star in the Battle of the Bulge. Here's a write up my uncle sent us about what happened.







My 2nd Cousin CPO Melvin 'Doug' Smith was killed aboard the USS Liberty when it was attacked by Israel.



My dad served 3 tours in Vietnam as a US Marine. He's 82 and still feisty.



My XO LTC Van Winkle died in a mid-air collision while we were deployed to the Persian Gulf in 1998 after Saddam kicked out the UN weapons inspectors. We held a formation after they recovered his body, that was the first time I had heard Taps played for someone I knew and had greeted in the CVIC the day he flew his last mission. Really brought home how dangerous what we were doing over there could be.



http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/54290.stm