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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Share Your Military Heroes

The United States established Veterans Day in 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law renaming the November 11 federal holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. In recognition of veterans, who are some members of your family (past or present) you'd like to honor for their military service?

Posted by retort at 10:03 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

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Visited 2003/04/04

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I found out yesterday that one of my great-grandmother's nephews was shot down over Germany in 1945.

Second Lieutenant Byron Hughes Jr. was the navigator on the B-17G "Black Widow" on a bombing mission targeting a bridge on the Rhine. He and six others in the crew parachuted to safety and were captured. Two crew members died.

www.uswarmemorials.org

Here's a photo of the plane.

www.398th.org

#1 | Posted by rcade at 2026-11-11 10:10 AM | Reply

My father, who got the Bronze Star in Korea for spending much, much more time in the front lines that he should have. He said that the snow covered the dead bodies and he hated whenever he drove over one of them.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-11 10:23 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Grandfather served in the Navy in WWII and Wife's uncle was an Army pilot shot down in Vietnam: both named Edward

#3 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-11-11 10:31 AM | Reply

My grandfather, 1Lt John Crain Sr. won the Silver Star in the Battle of the Bulge. Here's a write up my uncle sent us about what happened.


My 2nd Cousin CPO Melvin 'Doug' Smith was killed aboard the USS Liberty when it was attacked by Israel.

My dad served 3 tours in Vietnam as a US Marine. He's 82 and still feisty.

My XO LTC Van Winkle died in a mid-air collision while we were deployed to the Persian Gulf in 1998 after Saddam kicked out the UN weapons inspectors. We held a formation after they recovered his body, that was the first time I had heard Taps played for someone I knew and had greeted in the CVIC the day he flew his last mission. Really brought home how dangerous what we were doing over there could be.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/54290.stm

#4 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-11 10:42 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

My dad was afraid he was going to miss the second world war, was turned down at the Army, so at 16 he lied about his age to get into the Air Force.

But the war had ended a few months later as he trained to fly. He then became a Navigator on one of the huge new planes built for the massive number of dangerous flights that were the Berlin Airlift, and flew missions into the city.

Biggest Logistical Flex Of All Time - Berlin Airlift

www.youtube.com
(starts 1 min 45 secs in)

Amazing stats on what the US and UK did to save the people of Berlin, and how Russia finally gave up trying to stop it.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-11 10:43 AM | Reply

My dad flew Navy fighters with Wayne Morris.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-11 10:58 AM | Reply

Some are heroes to me, but they are mostly the unknowns.
Reading and researching glimpses onto lived bring them to life.

However, some thought to be heroes are tarnished. Humanity is tarnished.
But, after reading the 1932 Bonus Army history and what 'heroes' did to them, they were just more "just following orders".

No respect for fellow soldiers is gutwretching when these supposed heroes were disgusting.
It also explained all the stamp taxes on arms. Can't have civilians who know how to use them...have them.

My dad didn't talk much about Korea. War isn't something that is a grand old time,let's kick back our feet, and chat.

But, I finally learned from him before he passed what he did. A rescue diver. Although he avoided discussing most of the war, diving into freezing waters and being a translator gave me only a glimpse. The avoidance to discuss more was more profound. The picture of him and his buddies he kept. They didn't come home.

#7 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-11-11 11:02 AM | Reply

My military hero is Smedley Butler, who said...
"War is a racket."

#8 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-11-11 11:35 AM | Reply

"My military hero is Smedley Butler"

Yeah I was thinking him too. But then if I'm going back into history I'd have to go with George Washington.

Who, after winning the Revolutionary War, and been given the reigns of ABSOLUTE POWER, he voluntarily relinquished that power rather than seeking a crown or dictatorship, and he helped establish the U.S. Constitution and peaceful transitions of executive office.

Semper Fi

#9 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-11 11:42 AM | Reply

My dad. Vietnam War.. He never talked about it. In fact, my oldest son was in his late twenties when dad passed away and never knew it until the funeral was scheduled at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-11 11:54 AM | Reply

Both grandfathers, Army WW1. One in France the other in Germany. One in the Cavalry, horses, who was part of the Pancho Villa Expedition. Dad, Navy WW2, South Pacific, and again in Korea.

#11 | Posted by et_al at 2026-11-11 11:59 AM | Reply

Re 11

Now that is interesting.

My great great (not sure how many greats) grandfather (who later became a general) also served under General Pershing as a Colonel and he chased Pancho Villa across the border and Pancho was shot in the leg (by one of his troops most likely) at The Battle of Guerrero.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-11 12:25 PM | Reply

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