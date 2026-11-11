Share Your Military Heroes

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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
The United States established Veterans Day in 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law renaming the November 11 federal holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. In recognition of veterans, who are some members of your family (past or present) you'd like to honor for their military service?
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