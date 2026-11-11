Tucker Carlson: No One Asks Who Built the Pyramids "[H]ow can National Geographic or the Smithsonian -- like, if I'm the editor of National Geographic, I'm, I don't know. I'm assigning piece after piece, like, how were the pyramids built? How did they get the stones 300 feet in the air? Like, how did that happen? No one even asks. And it's considered wrong to ask." -- Tucker Carlson