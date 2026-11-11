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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Tucker Carlson: No One Asks Who Built the Pyramids

"[H]ow can National Geographic or the Smithsonian -- like, if I'm the editor of National Geographic, I'm, I don't know. I'm assigning piece after piece, like, how were the pyramids built? How did they get the stones 300 feet in the air? Like, how did that happen? No one even asks. And it's considered wrong to ask." -- Tucker Carlson

Posted by retort at 07:52 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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People do ask that question, Tucker. They even do research on it. You might know this if you paid more attention at Trinity College instead of having a 1.9 GPA.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Broadcasting their weaponized stupidity is a Virtue Signal for these Deplorables.

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-11 08:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Pyramids: Solving the Mystery
smithsonianchannel.ca

... How were the pyramids built? And how have they stood up over time? Thanks to CGI imagery and footage filmed from the sky, this series sets out to relive the construction of the pyramids and to recreate Egypt as it was more than 5,000 years ago. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 08:57 PM | Reply

Mr Carlson's question lead me to another question ...

What is his apparent problem with educational-oriented channels and streamers?

Why does he criticize them?



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 09:24 PM | Reply

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