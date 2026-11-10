USDA Policy Shift Would Cut Millions of People Off Food Aid Program

"requiring all recipients of SNAP benefits to perform a few months of farm labor to continue to receive those benefits."



love the idea but no chance. Get the freeloaders in the cites out to a farm?



That's a great reality TV show idea......but no chance it actually works. They'd be worthless on a farm.



Okay....I'm kidding......I don't mean to call them freeloaders.....except that I did.



But........they would be worthless on a farm.