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Tuesday, November 10, 2026

USDA Policy Shift Would Cut Millions of People Off Food Aid Program

The Agriculture Department is reviving a plan that will require low-income people to take additional steps to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Posted by retort at 11:16 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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NEWS: USDA is proposing to further tighten eligibility for the nation's largest anti-hunger program, a change that could remove 6M+ people currently receiving benefits from SNAP. USDA says the change will ensure benefits only go to "the truly needy." www.politico.com/news/2026/11 ...

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-- Marcia Brown (@marciabrown.bsky.social) 3:59 PM Â· Nov 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

USDA says the change will ensure benefits only go to "the truly needy."

It's about time.

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-10 12:20 PM | Reply

Were it not for the election, the MAGA folk in the administration would now be about two steps from requiring all recipients of SNAP benefits to perform a few months of farm labor to continue to receive those benefits. The administration may well still try it, but there are now enough opponents to such policies so as to stop them...

#2 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-10 12:30 PM | Reply

"requiring all recipients of SNAP benefits to perform a few months of farm labor to continue to receive those benefits."

love the idea but no chance. Get the freeloaders in the cites out to a farm?

That's a great reality TV show idea......but no chance it actually works. They'd be worthless on a farm.

Okay....I'm kidding......I don't mean to call them freeloaders.....except that I did.

But........they would be worthless on a farm.

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-10 12:37 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

-That's a great reality TV show idea

LOL, yes...

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-10 01:15 PM | Reply

USDA says the change will ensure benefits only go to "the truly needy."

It's about time.

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Trump saddled you with higher interest rates so billionaires could have tax cuts.

#5 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-10 01:18 PM | Reply

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds

LOL!!!

Fug off, maggot brain.

#6 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-10 01:21 PM | Reply

"But........they would be worthless on a farm."

Much like you, ass face.

#7 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-10 01:23 PM | Reply

Maybe they can pick cotton.

#8 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-11-10 01:26 PM | Reply

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