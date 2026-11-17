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"That she would be sent somewhere where she wasn't safe, where she had no resources, maybe where she didn't speak the language," she said.



Four legal groups sued the Trump administration over the change, calling it a "mass disappearance" meant "to avoid judicial oversight" and "intervention." They argued that families and lawyers couldn't defend someone they couldn't find.



"Ann is a member of our community," Fry-Bowers said. "We need to bring her home. Her family needs her. Her very ill father needs her. She's been his primary caregiver. This is just, this is not right. This is not justice. This is not good for our communities," Fry-Bowers said. ...