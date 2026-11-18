Curious ...
... The private prison behemoth GEO Group became the first corporation whose PAC maxed out to former President Donald Trump's campaign in late February, according to a CREW analysis of campaign finance records. That same month, the company used a subsidiary to give an additional $500,000 to a pro-Trump super PAC.
The $5,000 contribution that GEO Group's PAC gave to Trump's campaign was part of a larger $15,000 contribution it gave to the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, a PAC that raises money for Trump's campaign and his leadership PAC, Save America, which has spent tens of millions of dollars on Trump's legal bills. On the same day, the JFC also reported receiving two contributions of $11,600 each from two GEO Group executives, founder and board chairman George Zoley and CEO Brian Evans.
The $500,000 contribution that GEO Group gave to Make America Great Again, a pro-Trump super PAC, came from a subsidiary called GEO Acquisition II Inc. That same subsidiary made another sizable contribution last December to Project Rescue America, a super PAC that supports Senator Rick Scott, who was one of eight senators who voted against certifying the 2020 election.
Trump and Scott are not outliers in GEO Group's political giving. Since the January 6 insurrection, GEO Group's PAC has donated to more than 32 members of the Sedition Caucus -- the 147 members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election and, later, the 22 new members who won in the 2022 midterms promoting the Big Lie that the election was stolen. In all, the company's PAC has given more than $266,000 to these members and the two party committees that support them, the NRSC and the NRCC.
GEO Group has a long history of disproportionately supporting Trump and other Republican candidates. ...