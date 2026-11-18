More from the article ...

... New Jersey announced its investigation and issued subpoenas on Aug. 7, but a demand for GEO Group records on detainee medical treatment was rejected at the direction of DHS, according to the lawsuit.



"There are far too many reports of inhumane treatment of the people held at Delaney Hall," Davenport said in a statement. "But what we have received for months from both GEO Group and DHS is plain stonewalling."



DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. GEO Group declined to comment, deferring to DHS.



Delaney Hall has been a lightning rod for controversy since President Donald Trump's administration reopened it in May 2025 -- a move that quickly drew a lawsuit from Newark officials who said GEO Group was operating without proper permits. The 1,000-bed facility is the largest immigrant detention center in the New York City area, and is a key part of Trump's expanded deportation agenda in the region.



Public scrutiny, especially from New Jersey's Democratic leaders, only increased after the facility reported three detainee deaths within the past year. This spring, reports of a detainee hunger strike prompted a wave of protests outside the facility and eventually became a political crisis for Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who drew criticism for her decision to send in State Police.



The state's investigation focuses on whether detainees have been subject to civil and constitutional rights violations. Tuesday's lawsuit said that state investigators have compiled some evidence showing detainees were "regularly denied critical medication," and also cites detainee reports of inedible food and unpotable water, denials of disability and language accommodations and use of force by guards. ...

