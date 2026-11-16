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At the peak of Trump's popularity, the token's price surged more than 60% when the first contest was announced in April 2025. Wealthy crypto investors collectively wagered $148 million on what the president promoted as the "most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the world." The holdings needed to win a seat at the dinner ranged from $59,000 to $18.5 million.



Today, interest in the third meme coin dinner contest has collapsed. It invited 185 holders of the token, known as $TRUMP, to register and see who held the largest amounts during the contest scoring period from September 30 to November 16. The leaderboard at closing showed only 130 crypto wallets -- holding a combined $8.6 million -- a 94% drop from the first dinner.



The top 29 wallets will be awarded a "Special VIP Reception" with "YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT," according to the contest's website, along with VIP seating at the dinner. ...