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Monday, November 16, 2026

AI Company That Donated to Sean Duffy's Son in Law Is Behind New FAA System

Air Space Intelligence's PAC gave to Rep. elect Michael Alfonso's campaign before Duffy announced the company's $875 million FAA contract.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/16

Status: user

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The Transportation Secretary is all over the airwaves and seeking to pressure Congress for billions in funds following his decision to ground thousands of flights Friday. on.wsj.com/4iWKTFd

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-- The Wall Street Journal (@wsj.com) 5:35 PM Â· Nov 15, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Air Space Intelligence, the company behind the Federal Aviation Administration's new AI air traffic tool, gave money to the congressional campaign of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's son in law. The donation came months before Duffy announced the company had won a federal contract worth up to $875.9 million. The connection is getting new attention after a nationwide ground stop kept planes on the ground across the country on Friday. That came just three days after the company's system went live at every major air traffic control center in the country.

The son in law is Michael Alfonso, a 26 year old Republican who won Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District on Nov. 3. Alfonso is married to Duffy's eldest daughter, Evita. He won the same northern Wisconsin seat Duffy held before leaving Congress in 2019. Trump endorsed Alfonso, and when he is sworn in, he will be the youngest member of the House.

In March 2026, Air Space Intelligence's corporate PAC gave $2,500 to Alfonso's campaign, according to federal campaign finance filings first reported by The Bulwark. A corporate PAC is a political fund a company sets up so it can give money to candidates. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 07:51 PM | Reply

These Trump Crime Cabal Deplorables are so dumb, they screwed up this grift operation all on their own, not because the cops caught wind of it somehow.

They knew the cops (Patel) wouldn't ever question anything, and they still managed to get caught through the tremendous public impact of their sheer incompetence.

We would be a better nation if these men hanged for Treason.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-15 08:20 PM | Reply

Just read the Wiki article on that Alfanso toolbag and wow, I guess northern WI is full of stupid motherf*&^ers.

These corrupt, grifting pieces of s*&^ wouldn't be in the position they're in to be corrupt, grifting pieces of s*&^ if the voters weren't stupid enough to vote for them.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-16 05:09 AM | Reply

Headline Fail. :-)

#4 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-16 11:01 AM | Reply

#4
Nothing to say about the disaster, or the grift. Has arse up in the air over a thread headline in a goofy Polichatty blog.

#5 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-11-16 12:58 PM | Reply

Most corrupt administration in the history of the US. You'll be right more times than you are wrong if you just assume any deals the administration is making is enriching the members of the administration and their families.

#6 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-16 01:16 PM | Reply

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