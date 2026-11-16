AI Company That Donated to Sean Duffy's Son in Law Is Behind New FAA System

More from the article ...



The son in law is Michael Alfonso, a 26 year old Republican who won Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District on Nov. 3. Alfonso is married to Duffy's eldest daughter, Evita. He won the same northern Wisconsin seat Duffy held before leaving Congress in 2019. Trump endorsed Alfonso, and when he is sworn in, he will be the youngest member of the House.



In March 2026, Air Space Intelligence's corporate PAC gave $2,500 to Alfonso's campaign, according to federal campaign finance filings first reported by The Bulwark. A corporate PAC is a political fund a company sets up so it can give money to candidates. ...