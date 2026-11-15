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Sunday, November 15, 2026

OpEd: Are Trump Officials Living in an Alternate Reality?

Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin's deflection on the air traffic control debacle is a worrisome sign of the final two years of Trump's presidency.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/16

Status: user

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Sean Duffy says the air traffic control system will "continue to fail"

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:50 PM Â· Nov 13, 2026

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More from the OpEd...

... He quickly pivoted to what he evidently believed was the most important point to share with an anxious and, for those caught in the disruption, angry public: how well the moment reflected on President Donald Trump and his team.

"This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like by the organization and the team he put together," Mullin stated. "We're built to handle crises like this and that's exactly what we're doing." ...

The news conference with Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy raised something more fundamental: Do they have elementary self-awareness? What planet are they on?

Not the same one occupied by anyone traveling by air over the past 24 hours or waiting on a loved one who was, a group which obviously includes millions of people who count themselves part of Trump's depleted pool of supporters. These people were looking for the maximum amount of transparency and precision about what was going on, even while understanding that in the midst of a crisis answers are often fragmentary and contingent. Above all they are looking for reassurance that responsible people are responding responsibly -- doing more than wildly improvising and groping for passably plausible talking points.

Instead, the performance by two top appointees was a vivid window into the late stages of Trumpism. The familiar signatures " bluster, boasting, blame-casting " were not so much triggering, as in the old days, as the height of irrelevance.

The travel mess will presumably sort itself out over the next few days. The dynamics on display Friday night, if they continue, suggest that Trump in his final two years could become even more isolated from political reality. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 04:05 PM | Reply

This is what it looks like when deplorable men try to be charismatic and folksy.

It's why they have to turn out underage girls in ordeer to have a chance at getting laid.

Everyone in the Trump administration exemplifies why women cover their drinks in bars.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-15 05:12 PM | Reply

This is what it looks like when deplorable men try to be charismatic and folksy.
It's why they have to turn out underage girls in ordeer to have a chance at getting laid.
- snoofy

So that is what Walz and Shapiro were doing

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-15 05:47 PM | Reply

It's why they have to turn out underage girls in ordeer to have a chance at getting laid.

The fat------------- is partial to 13 year olds who resemble Ivanka.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-15 05:54 PM | Reply

@#1 ... He quickly pivoted to what he evidently believed was the most important point to share with an anxious and, for those caught in the disruption, angry public: how well the moment reflected on President Donald Trump and his team.

"This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like by the organization and the team he put together," Mullin stated. ...

So, that news conference seemed to be aimed at one person, and not Americans who were affected by the crisis?


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 06:09 PM | Reply

... Are Trump Officials Living in an Alternate Reality? ...

Short answer: look that way.

I mean, have you ever watched one of Pres Trump's Cabinet meetings?

It seems that a requirement there is an untethered expression of adulation of Pres Trump from each of the Cabinet Secretaries.

Wow.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 07:27 PM | Reply

No comment.

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-15 10:57 PM | Reply

In Pres Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, where the uber-wealthy were given a multi-trillion dollar tax cut, there also was an allocation of $20B for FAA infrastructure improvement.

So far, only $1 or $2billion of that $20B has been spent.

Why is Sec Trans Duffy complaining about low funding levels?

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 11:04 PM | Reply

@#8

Then there's this ...

Air Traffic Control Systems: Ambitious New Modernization Effort Needs to Improve Cost and Schedule Planning
www.gao.gov

... FAA has made progress implementing this initiative, but it could be prioritizing speed over costs and air traffic disruptions. For example, FAA doesn't have a lifecycle cost estimate or master schedule for related projects. Without them, the agency could end up causing air traffic disruptions or prolonging reliance on severely outdated systems. ...

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 11:06 PM | Reply

... and then there are the effects of Pres Trump's DOGE initiative that likely removed many (most? all?) senior techies in the FAA (and many others) who understood the problems that faced the safety of the airline industry.


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 11:10 PM | Reply

Stated differently...

Are we now seeing an attempted cover-up by Sec Trans Duffy for the Trump policies of DOGE?

Wish I knew ...

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 11:11 PM | Reply

#3

---- off Jeff, you ------- ignorant ----

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-16 12:59 AM | Reply

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