I'm not surprised by this report.



Colonel-General Leonid Ivashov (83) is unafraid of the consequences at his age.



Russia is falling apart and the masses are pissed.



How many bodyguards does ICC-indicted war criminal Vladimir Putin have now?



Just look what authoritarianism does to countries (e.g. US, Russia, Israel, Brazil, Cambodia, Myanmar).



Poverty, war, threat of internal dissolution, social chaos, environmental degradation, pollution, mass arrests, PTSD, drug/alcohol abuse, deportation or imprisonment of undesirables, book burnings, and hate crimes against the LGBTQ community or migrants.



Only Brazil was able to crush the right-wing.



Meanwhile, the international clique of cooperating oligarchs survive the very messes they create.



Yester-century, the British nobility wanted to save their French or Russian counterparts from revolutionaries or anarchists.



The fictional Scarlet Pimpernel (Baroness Orczy, 1905) lionized saving the nobility (and the status quo).



Today, the oligarchs are all in cahoots with each other, like the landed gentry class of the past.