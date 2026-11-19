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Thursday, November 19, 2026
After serving 11 term's in North Carolina state's 5th congressional district, Virginia Foxx lost by 0.1 percentage points to Democrat Chuck Hubbard, 64, and is one of more than 40 GOP House members ousted in November's vote.
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