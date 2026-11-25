Fentanyl poses such an unprecedented lethal danger that the DEA for years ran a public safety campaign with the slogan "One Pill Can Kill."



Yet between August 2024 and April 2025, 1.4m such pills "walked", as the DEA would euphemize.



More info on former DEA chief Anne Milgram. Oy vey: "Helluva pick for USAG and DEA chief, Genocide Joe!".