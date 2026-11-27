This time someone came in dressed as Santa. Each child got a bag of treats"something special for kids who have eaten the same thing for weeks. Then they took photos with Santa.



"The kids thought they would get to eat their treats in their little bags," Mukherjee recalled at the forum, but "then every bag was taken away from every child, leaving them weeping."



Listening to this, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) noted that childhood is a formative period, "where this kind of experience can have a lasting impact."



"They brought an ICE official in a Santa Claus outfit here, but he brought no toys or sweets, and the kids all did not understand why Santa did not bring them anything," a parent present said in a sworn declaration. "Young children went up to hug Santa, but he would push them away. It was so cruel. They clearly did it as a photo opportunity to use us to pretend they were treating us humanely. It left the kids all upset."



Another parent described a Christmas event in the gym. Staff showed a Grinch movie for a few minutes, then Santa arrived and staff yelled at the children for approaching him. The parent said Santa gave the children who were sitting bags of chips. After a photo was taken, staff turned the movie on for a few more minutes before it was shut off and the parents and children were told the event was over.



"It was humiliating and frustrating to be treated this way; it was worse than doing nothing actually," the parent said in a declaration signed in January.1 "To not be able to give your child even one toy because you're stuck in this prison. It was horrible. My daughter was so sad around Christmas and kept blaming herself that we have been detained here for so long even though she did nothing wrong."



The declarations quoted here were made to lawyers as part of ongoing litigation related to the Flores Settlement Agreement"a landmark federal court agreement from 1997 that would later be used to establish the twenty-day maximum detention standard for children. The agreement has been regularly flouted by the Trump administration.



Flores was established, in large part, because it was widely concluded that detention for children has long-term adverse effects on them. It's hard to hear about what is happening in Dilley and not imagine those fears playing out. Food alone is a regular issue there.



"We ask for food that is less spicy and with fewer condiments on it, but the staff say we cannot get a different diet because we don't have a religious reason," one parent said in their declaration. "In December [2025], there were worms in the broccoli and chicken. . . . I have seen sand come out of the tap in the water and I have gotten sick from the water."