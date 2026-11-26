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Thursday, November 26, 2026
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it will investigate a recent Amazon drone crash near Detroit. On Friday, one of Amazon's MK30 drones "landed on a resident's garage" during a delivery in Huntington Woods, Michigan, a suburb north of Detroit, Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner told CNBC in a statement. The crash occurred after the drone dropped off a customer's shampoo order around 4:30 p.m. local time, and one of its propellers was damaged in the incident, according to ABC affiliate WXYZ.
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