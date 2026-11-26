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Stelzner said there were no injuries, the drone has been removed and Amazon is in contact with the resident.



"Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare," Stelzner said. "Anytime a delivery does not go as planned we investigate what happened and use the findings to further improve the service."



An FAA spokesperson confirmed it's investigating the incident. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency that also investigates aviation accidents, said it's aware of the incident and is continuing to gather information. The agency hasn't yet determined whether it will open a probe, the NTSB spokesperson added.



Amazon has been working to make widespread drone delivery a reality ever since founder Jeff Bezos laid out his vision for the program nearly 13 years ago. ...