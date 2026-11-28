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A self-described Christian nationalist, Wilson believes the US should be a theocracy, with gay sex criminalised, abortion outlawed, and people of other faiths unable to hold public office.



In the past he has delivered a sermon on "The Lost Virtue of Sexism," arguing that the Bible says women should be excluded from leadership of the church, and certain roles in civic affairs. And as part of his views on the division between the sexes, he would like the 19th Amendment of the US constitution, which granted women the right to vote, to be repealed, something his detractors say is anti-democratic. ...