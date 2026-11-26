Vaccine trust on rise as measles returns to US

courthousenews.com



Truncating a downward slope since 2001, 72% of respondents to a Gallup poll released Tuesday called childhood vaccinations "very important" or "extremely important," compared to 69% in 2024. The share of those who answered "extremely important" rose by seven percentage points.



Gallup released the data, collected in early October, just one week after world health officials announced that the U.S. has lost its measles-free status. The highly contagious virus once relegated to medical textbooks has spread -- largely among the unvaccinated - at the highest rate in more than 30 years.



There have been 43 new outbreaks and at least 5,838 confirmed cases of measles across the country in 2026, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the virus ravages communities, only 17% of respondents said they believed vaccines to be more dangerous than the diseases they prevent -- statistically similar to 2024's results but a far cry from the mere 6% who believed so in 2001.



The reversal comes after more than a year of outbreaks and efforts by the Trump administration to revoke federal childhood vaccine recommendations, which resulted in multiple lawsuits still working through the courts.



Jyoti Pathak, dean of Arizona State University's School of Technology for Public Health, said public trust naturally ebbs and flows with the current level of exposure.



"Vaccines are often victims of their own success," Pathak said in an interview. "When measles stayed largely out of sight for decades, many parents naturally focused on potential side effects rather than an illness they rarely encountered. As U.S. measles cases reach a 35-year high and local exposure notices hit communities across the country, the real-world risks of hospitalization and severe complications become tangible again."



Pathak warned that while recent outbreaks may wake people up, public urgency fades just as quickly as it enters the headlines, like it did during the smaller spike in 2019. ...