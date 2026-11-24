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Hassan will become chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in January when the new Congress is seated. She's seeking a number of documents from Vance's office by December 14. Among them are communications between Vance or his staff and Addison or the trading firm.



The meeting between Vance and Addison happened in December 2025 during a trip Vance made to Montana's Yellowstone Club, an ultra-exclusive ski and golf resort, according to a person familiar with the matter. At the time, Addison was a gasoline trader for Vitol with no expertise in trading Venezuelan crude, according to Vitol. He retired from Vitol earlier this year.



Vance and Addison talked about Venezuela, according to the person with knowledge of the meeting, who was given an account of the discussion by Addison. Vance was particularly interested to know how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if the US hypothetically gained control of the country's oil supplies, the person said. Addison assured Vance that Vitol was well-placed to do that job.



Both Vance and Addison have denied having the meeting.



Hassan wrote in her letter: "Despite denials from your office and Mr. Addison, flight records place his private jet and your government plane at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting."



In response to questions for this story, Vance's press secretary, Luke Schroeder, said in a statement: "The alleged airport meeting never happened."



Reuters did not specify, in the original report, that the meeting happened at the airport.



Vitol and Addison were not immediately available for comment.



Addison had been an early backer of Vance, contributing $300,000 in 2022 to the Protect Ohio Values Political Action Committee to help Vance's successful bid for one of Ohio's US Senate seats, Federal Election Commission records show.



Later, Addison and his wife, Shannon, contributed $7 million in 2024 to political action committees to help secure Trump's second term in the White House, according to Federal Election Commission records. ...