More from the poll ...



Democrats are set to hold nearly 260 seats in the next Congress, far surpassing the 218 needed for a majority.



The Pew poll found that 57% of respondents reacted favorably to Democrats winning majorities in the House and Senate when the new Congress is seated in 2027.



The poll found that 47% want Democrats and President Donald Trump to work together to solve the nation's problems, while 36% want Democratic congressional leaders to take the lead. Only 15% want Trump to take the lead.



Americans also generally favor Democrats' approach over Trump's on several major issues, including the economy, immigration and the conflict with Iran. ...