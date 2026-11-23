Poll: Trump hits a new low; Americans split on impeachment, favor bills to reduce costs and corruption (November 18, 2026)
www.gelliottmorris.com
... Just 31% of adults approve of the president in our first poll since Democrats' historic midterm victory. Americans want the new majorities to lower prices and conduct oversight hearings[italics theirs]
This article reports results from the November 2026 Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. A methodology description is included at the end of this article. You can find toplines for this, as well as our previous poll releases, at the Strength In Numbers polling portal.
Our new Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll, fielded just a week after Democrats won majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate, finds President Donald Trump at the lowest point of his second term and Democrats posting huge leads on trust to handle most issues.
Just 31% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, and 66% disapprove, a net rating of -35 (using unrounded figures) and the lowest of the 18 waves of this poll since May 2025. The previous low was -30 in September 2026. The drop from October is 6.4 points before rounding.
On an issue-by-issue basis, prices and inflation remain the administration's key weak spot, with Trump posting a net approval of -57, a new low. And 42% name prices as the country's single most important problem, the highest reading we have recorded. President Trump is underwater on every issue we track, from health care to foreign policy to border security.
In a set of questions asking what Americans want the new Congress to accomplish, lowering prices and the cost of living comes first. After that, Americans highlight the need for congressional oversight and a reduction in the president's mass deportations program. And 57% say Congress should mostly oversee and investigate his administration, versus 30% who say it should mostly support his agenda.
Americans split 43-43 on whether the House should impeach the president, but back removal 51-39 if the House impeaches. ...