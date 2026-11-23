|
Monday, November 23, 2026
"After the horrific terror attacks of September 11th and the devastating health consequences that followed, New Yorkers across the five boroughs demanded transparency from their government -- but were met with silence," [New York Mayor Zohran] Mamdani said in a statement. "We launched the City's first public portal to make these records accessible to the people who have waited decades for answers."
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy