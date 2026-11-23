NYC Mayor Mamdani Releases 84,000 More 9/11 Records "After the horrific terror attacks of September 11th and the devastating health consequences that followed, New Yorkers across the five boroughs demanded transparency from their government -- but were met with silence," [New York Mayor Zohran] Mamdani said in a statement. "We launched the City's first public portal to make these records accessible to the people who have waited decades for answers."