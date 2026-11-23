More from the article ...



"It is now incredibly important for us to be thoughtful about the future we want and how we get there," he wrote, adding, "It is hard to imagine a world where humanity can maintain control over fully unconstrained recursive self-improvement. It is equally hard to imagine a world where humanity maintains control with superintelligence that is 1000x smarter and more capable than humans in every field."



Wang concluded, "We should not be okay with a handover' of society to AI. We should endeavor ourselves to build a technology which delivers a positive future for humanity, where all humans have greater agency and empowerment. I strongly believe this is possible, but likely involves the whole industry taking meaningfully different actions from the default path' in front of us." ...