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According to a blockbuster report in the Wall Street Journal, Lutnick was very much on the chopping block after acknowledging his visit to Jeffrey Epstein's island.



"But Lutnick, a billionaire and former chairman of Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, made a $25 million donation to Trump's presidential library, and Trump stopped talking about replacing Lutnick," the Journal reported late Saturday.



Lutnick has come under fire of late from another top economic official -- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent -- over a Singapore-based data center company called Megaspeed, which sits at the heart of the ongoing Nvidia scandal. Bessent has repeatedly blamed Lutnick's commerce department for failing to place Megaspeed on a blacklist of companies which pose a national security threat.



The Journal noted that two GOP senators -- Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) -- have joined the growing chorus of Lutnick critics. Cotton claims Lutnick "repeatedly ignored warnings" that U.S. AI chips were being smuggled to China. Tillis, meanwhile, told the Journal that Lutnick "needs to be replaced with somebody who can perform better for the president."



Lutnick, according to the Journal report, was buoyed by the departure of Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. The report states that Lutnick enjoys a good relationship with the new chief of staff, Stephen Miller. ...