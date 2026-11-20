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The findings are in stark contrast to an announcement from Lyons in the spring that he was heading a $100 million fundraiser to boost MAHA's clout in the midterms. In reality, MAHA PAC took in $3.2 million. During the election cycle, the PAC spent more than $10.5 million, with over $7 million coming from money it had collected previously.



According to Stat's findings, of the $10.5 million the MAHA PAC spent on the midterms, less than a tenth"roughly $1 million"went to messaging on political candidates, which are expenses called "independent expenditures."



Andrew Mayersohn, a committees researcher at OpenSecrets, called the spending "pretty unusual," explaining that "Major super PACs spend most of their money on independent expenditures."

MAHA perks



In some cases, the scant political spending was dwarfed by spending on luxuries. For instance, in a key House race in Northern California, MAHA supported Kevin Kiley over his political rival, pediatrician Richard Pan. Despite calling the race "the most direct ideological confrontation" between MAHA and its opposition "anywhere on the 2026 ballot," the PAC only spent $49,900 to back Kiley.



That's a little less than the $50,100 it spent at Mastro's Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant that offers $110 porterhouse steaks in Washington, DC. Further, it's less than a third of the $155,900 the PAC spent at Ned's Club, a luxury club near the White House that has become a popular gathering spot among Trump officials. ...