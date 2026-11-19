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The FAA technician believed his role ended when the contractor entered the facility. He went about his own work without knowing exactly what the L3Harris engineer was doing, according to two sources familiar with what happened in the room, and the union that represents FAA technicians.



Not long after it was replaced, that new router triggered a cascade of communications problems, flooding the FAA's aging network with data and leading the FAA to take the rare step later that day of issuing a full nationwide ground stop. About 3,500 planes were in the air when departures were halted for more than four hours while the agency worked to figure out the problem.



The details of how that router was installed and who was overseeing that work is now in dispute and emerging as a key point of tension in unraveling what exactly went wrong that day.



FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford has defended the FAA's modernization process and insisted that the L3Harris engineer performing the upgrade "was monitored by an FAA technician" and that a risk assessment was done beforehand.



But sources who spoke to CNN dispute this characterization. The technician "was only there to unlock the door," one of them said.



"There was no monitoring," another source said.



That kind of hands-off arrangement, sources say, is a recent development and represents a stark change from how this kind of maintenance work was handled by previous administrations, when the FAA typically exercised far more oversight of contractors' work. ...