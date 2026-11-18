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The findings suggest that the amount of time children spend in front of screens may be less important than how they use that time. Activities that encourage learning, creativity, and problem-solving could be particularly valuable.



Researchers emphasize that the goal should not be to eliminate screen time, but to balance it with physical activity and mentally stimulating experiences.



The discovery comes amid growing concerns about insufficient physical activity among teenagers. A sedentary lifestyle has been linked to poorer academic performance, while regular exercise is known to support brain function, particularly in adults.



However, scientists still have much to learn about how physical activity, sitting, and screen use during childhood influence thinking abilities later in adolescence. ...