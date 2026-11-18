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So far so good: Being able to have Gemini remember more of your past interactions to contextualize newer discussions is nice, to be sure. The second part of the announcement, however, might raise one's privacy hackles.



"Now, if you turn your new History setting off, future chats will be saved for around two months," Google notes. "They're used to respond to you, process your feedback, and protect Google, its users, and the public."



Google said it is making that change in the name of making Gemini safer and more secure, but it fails to mention that the chat retention period for users who turned their history off had been just 72 hours before this update.



That's right: Prior to Monday's change, Gemini users who turned off the "Keep Activity" option only had their chats retained for three days, according to an archived copy of the same page that now states that choosing the same please-don't-store-my-AI-chats option means Google keeps them "for around two months." ...