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The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.



The measure urges Pyongyang to immediately close its political prison camps and unconditionally release everyone held arbitrarily, including political prisoners and people detained for their religious beliefs. It also calls for an end to torture, forced labor and the use of the death penalty, including for exercising freedom of religion or expression.



The United States abstained for the first time on the annual resolution, which it had long co-sponsored. The Third Committee had adopted the measure by consensus for the previous decade, but Washington requested a recorded vote Wednesday. ...