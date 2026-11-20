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The US, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in September after US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich self-governing Danish territory of 57,000 people.



"This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defence partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement posted on X.



The executive agreement takes effect once Denmark's foreign ministry tells the US in a diplomatic note that procedures are complete. It does not need approval from the US Senate.



It expands the US military's role in Greenland, including permission to establish a "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination. ...