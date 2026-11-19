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Investigators said they used Grok, Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude to test prompts that could either potentially help a nefarious individual carry-out an attack on an electrical grid or create and detonate an improvised explosive device.



According to the report, investigators were able to circumvent various safeguards on the platforms.



"There is a risk that generative AI could be misused to successfully complete malicious acts, such as producing harmful content, disclosing sensitive information, or carrying out other instructions that defy the AI's intended purposes and built-in safeguards," the report's authors, Kevin Walsh and April Gamble, wrote.



Researchers said both platforms that were tested for the IED scenario initially refused to comply with the prompts but "eventually generated the requested information."



In the scenario that involved an attack on an electrical grid, one platform suggested using a drone to carry out the attack while the other proposed using firearms. One platform "refused to provide us with details for acquiring necessary materials but subsequently produced the information," the GAO report said.



Both platforms also retroactively removed some information that each previously provided to the researchers. ...