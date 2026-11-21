After meeting Qatar PM, Trump calls Iran war 'effectively over' militarily (November 9, 2026)

www.aljazeera.com



In a surprise briefing on Monday, Trump reiterated his position that the US had destroyed Iran's military. But his remarks suggested he faces pressure from allies in the Middle East to bring hostilities to a close.



"Iran militarily is effectively over," he said. "We're just keeping it the status quo, and we're doing that really at the behest of countries that are their neighbours." ...