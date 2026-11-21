|
Saturday, November 21, 2026
President Donald Trump suggested he is putting off any major decisions on Iran until 2027, amid reports that he's considering renewed major operations in the war that continues despite repeated promises that it'll end soon.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy