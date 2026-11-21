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Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, said during a hearing on Friday that the US president's pet project was a "rushed job" that lacked a legal basis.



Brinkema said the administration had not conducted proper analysis of the environmental and economic impact of the project, such as the effect on airspace at nearby Reagan Washington national airport.



"That just hasn't been done in the case because it's been such a rushed job," the judge said, according to Reuters.



Brinkema is the second federal judge to take issue with the 250ft arch that the US president hopes to install on Memorial Circle near Arlington national cemetery.



Earlier this month, Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington temporarily blocked construction of the triumphal arch, saying the administration needed congressional approval before moving forward. Chutkan raised concerns about the costly construction as well as disruptions it could cause to traffic at the cemetery.



Chutkan extended her order this week, barring the administration from initiating any construction or demolition until the beginning of December. ...